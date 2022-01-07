Snowfall Situation|Farooq Abdullah asks admin to manage exigencies

A statement of NC issued here said that expressing concern over the difficulties faced by people of remote hamlets and upper reaches of north, south, and central Kashmir, Abdullah said, “The major arterials connecting Dawar, Kanzalwun, Keran, Karna, Gurez, and Jumgund to their district headquarters have not been cleared of snow yet. People living in those areas are going through immense difficulties.”

He said that students, the elderly, and patients were in particular at the receiving end due to the blockage of roads connecting these far-flung areas to the district headquarters.