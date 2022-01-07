Snowfall Situation|Farooq Abdullah asks admin to manage exigencies

Srinagar, Jan 7: National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah Friday sought immediate resumption of road connectivity across the snow-bound areas in Jammu and Kashmir.
A statement of NC issued here said that expressing concern over the difficulties faced by people of remote hamlets and upper reaches of north, south, and central Kashmir, Abdullah said, “The major arterials connecting Dawar, Kanzalwun, Keran, Karna, Gurez, and Jumgund to their district headquarters have not been cleared of snow yet. People living in those areas are going through immense difficulties.”
He said that students, the elderly, and patients were in particular at the receiving end due to the blockage of roads connecting these far-flung areas to the district headquarters.
“The health centers in these areas are bereft of required paramedical staff and medicines. The situation is no different in the snow-bound region of Chenab region where the access to all upper hamlets is yet to be restored,” Abdullah said. “There are no flying squads on the grounds to check price rise in the rural areas. The situation has become more precarious in wake of the present COVID-19 threat. Normal life is out of spin with no semblance of good governance on the ground in J&K.”
He said that the resumption of connectivity was the main issue that had to be tackled on a priority basis.
Abdullah impressed upon the divisional administration to reach out to the tribal community members caught in snow blitz in the upper reaches of Pir Panjal with relief and rescue.