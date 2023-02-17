Kashmir

Snowslide traps 26-year-old man in Machil, wife escapes narrowly

Searches started by locals and army at the site
[Representational Image]
[Representational Image] File: Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
GK Web Desk

Srinagar, Feb 17: A 26-year-old civilian came underneath a snowslide in Machil area in north Kashmir's Kupwara district, officials said.

Quoting officials, GNS reported that one Aijaz Ahmad Tantray, son of Ghulam Hassan Tantray, a resident of Ringbala, who was alongside his wife, came under a snowslide near Kul Bugh this afternoon. 

While his wife had a narrow escape, Tantray is believed have got trapped under the snow, they said. 

A rescue operation was soon after launched by locals and army at the site, which was going on, at the time of filing of this report. 

snowslide

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com