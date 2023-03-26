Sochalyari village craves for basic amenities | People demand redressal of their problems

The residents said that the area lacks mobile connectivity due to which they are subjected to severe hardships. They said that at a time when 5g mobile internet has been launched at most of the places in Kashmir, they were still without mobile connectivity.

“We have to walk several kilometers to reach a specific place where our mobiles catch a signal following which we make a call at the time of emergency. Rest of the time our mobiles are mere playing gadgets,” said Bashir Ahmad, a local resident.