Sochalyari village craves for basic amenities | People demand redressal of their problems

Kupwara, Mar 26: The residents of Sochalyari village in north Kashmir’s Handwara have been demanding basic amenities.
The residents said that the area lacks mobile connectivity due to which they are subjected to severe hardships. They said that at a time when 5g mobile internet has been launched at most of the places in Kashmir, they were still without mobile connectivity.
“We have to walk several kilometers to reach a specific place where our mobiles catch a signal following which we make a call at the time of emergency. Rest of the time our mobiles are mere playing gadgets,” said Bashir Ahmad, a local resident.
“The students of our area face most of the brunt due to lack of mobile connectivity. The students of different classes aren’t able to clear their doubts online, even those preparing for different SSRB posts are also suffering due to lack of mobile internet,” he added.
The area which is 30 kilometers away from Handwara suffers due to lack of a proper road. The residents said that the road is in dilapidated condition giving tough times to the commuters.
They said that the road was macadamized several decades ago and since then nothing has been done with regard to repairing the road.
The residents also complained about the lack of potable drinking water. They said that the water pipe laid some forty years ago has developed cracks thus depriving locals from tap water.
Lack of medicines at Sub Center also haunts the poor villagers. They said that although an employee has been deputed at the Sub Center but lack of medicines compel them to approach Tarathpora.
The residents have sought immediate intervention of Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Doifode Sagar Dattatray and concerned departments in this regard so that their miseries may end soon.