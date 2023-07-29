Social evils collective challenge for society: Qayoom Wani

According to a press release, he was addressing a meeting of the forum here. In the meeting it was decided to organise a state level seminar on alarming increase in drug addiction, social evils, suicide cases and domestic violence issues confronting the society. Wani said that it is high time for every conscious citizen of the state, especially religious scholars ,social activists and teachers to come forward for join fight against these evils which has taken ugly face in the society. In the meeting it was unanimously decided that a seminar will be organised in which social activists, intellectuals, religious scholars from all the sections of the society will be invited to put forth their ideas for making a drug and social evils free society.