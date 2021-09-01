'Social media platforms claiming 60 Kashmiri youth having gone missing totally fake news': IGP Kashmir

"Some #SocialMedia platforms are running that 60 youth have gone #missing from different parts of the #Kashmir Valley amid the taliban takeover of Afghanistan. This is totally #fake news," a police spokesman while quoting IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar tweeted this afternoon.

On Monday, NDTV, while quoting a senior police officer, reported that around 60 youth had gone missing from their homes in Kashmir in the last couple of months.

The report also said that around 300 militants had occupied the camps across the LoC after being emboldened by the recent Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.