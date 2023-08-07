Social, political figures from Lolab join Apni Party

Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari warmly welcomed the new entrants and expressed his hope that their joining would further strengthen the party in Lolab Kupwara. He said, “It gives me immense pleasure to welcome you to the Apni Party fold. I am confident that your joining will enhance the party's influence in your area. I assure you that this party will provide a proper platform for you to better serve your people, as we are dedicated to working towards equitable development and prosperity across Jammu and Kashmir.”