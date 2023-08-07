Social, political figures from Lolab join Apni Party

Srinagar, Aug 7: Prominent social and political personalities from the Lolab area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara joined the Apni Party on Monday in the presence of the party president, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, a press release said.
The joinees included Rafi Ahmad Shah Sogami, the former chairman of the Notified Area Committee (NAC) in Kupwara. He was also an executive member of the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP). Besides Sogami, the new entrants included Advocate Masrat Mohammad and Abdul Rehman Khwaja, all from the Lolab area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.
Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari warmly welcomed the new entrants and expressed his hope that their joining would further strengthen the party in Lolab Kupwara. He said, “It gives me immense pleasure to welcome you to the Apni Party fold. I am confident that your joining will enhance the party's influence in your area. I assure you that this party will provide a proper platform for you to better serve your people, as we are dedicated to working towards equitable development and prosperity across Jammu and Kashmir.”