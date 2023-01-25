Social Welfare Department aspirants demand completion of recruitment process

MINZAH MEHRAJ
Srinagar, Jan 25: The aspirants for various posts advertised by the Department of Social Welfare Srinagar are have appealed to authorities to complete the recruitment process which was started last year.
The aspirants said that they want to prepare for the exams, but despite passing of several months, they have received no information on further formalities of posts.
"We applied for the posts in October last year, but are awaiting results. At least there should be some update on the recruitment. We have no clue whether there will be any exam, interview, or any other process. These approaches are keeping candidates mentally occupied", an aspirant said.
Candidates claim tha the contact number mentioned in the notification was defunct, and they were left with no way to reach out to officials. "The staff at the District Social Welfare office in Srinagar gave us no additional contact information and recommended we should check newspapers daily for any updates," said another applicant.
A candidate said that atleast, if there was an operational website, a phone number wouldn't be necessary.
"It is sad that there isn't a website where we can follow the recruitment process. In the era of IT, the officials should be keeping an updated website for the same as everyone cannot reach out physically in winter," he added.
An official at the District Social Welfare office told Greater Kashmir that a committee of five to six persons will be formed for shortlisting process, and an update will be provided as soon as those members are available.
"The phone number is now inoperative due to a lack of funding, but applicants can email us at the official email address listed in the advertisement with any questions", says an official.
Officials said that because the application process was conducted offline, they have not provided the website facility.