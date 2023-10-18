‘Social welfare scheme benefits should reach people without delay’

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that chairing a meeting with Baramulla district administration and reviewing the progress of development projects and welfare schemes in the district, the LG said, “Benefits of social welfare schemes should reach the people without any delay.”

He directed the officials to focus on education, capacity building, healthcare, the tourism sector, and the implementation of the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP) to enhance urban-rural growth.

Sinha said that the greater availability of educational opportunities to all marginalised and weaker sections of society was the key to improving the literacy rate and creating a better future for our children.