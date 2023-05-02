Socio- cultural structure incomplete without KPs: PDP

Srinagar, May 2: PDP today said that the socio- cultural structure of Kashmir will remain incomplete without the dignified return of migrant Kashmiri Pandits to their homes.
A resolution passed during the political affairs committee (PAC) meeting here said, “ PDP reiterates its commitment towards making every effort to facilitate and ensure dignified return and rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandit migrants and condemns the violence perpetrated selectively against them. We believe the socio cultural structure of Kashmir will remain incomplete without their dignified return to their homes.”