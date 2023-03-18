Soibugh murder: DLSA directs police to lodge FIR against persons circulating victim’s pictures, videos

“It has been observed that the media and general public have been circulating the videos of the recent victim of Soibugh Budgam, who was murdered brutally. Moreover, the pictures of the victim and the videos of her autopsy have also been uploaded and circulated by a number of persons, thereby violating the right to privacy of the victim and her family. Such actions of the above persons and agencies are against law wherein the identity of the victim is revealed and even her private videos have been uploaded and circulated including the video of the autopsy of the deceased victim, which is punishable under law,” the order reads.

It added that as such, the media and general public is informed through to stop revealing the identity of the victim and also circulating her pictures immediately, failing which, the violators shall be booked under law.