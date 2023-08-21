Soil collected from all panchayats for Mitti Kalash Yatra in Kulgam

Meanwhile the Deputy Commissioner Kulgam Dr.Bilal-Mohi-Ud-Din-Bhat also participated in soil collection for the Miiti Kalash Yatra today at a function in Mini Secretariat.

Speaking on the occasion the Deputy Commissioner said that “Mitti Kalash Yatra” will be organised under the Meri Maati Mera Desh campaign during which selected youth from various blocks from District will assemble at Kartavya Path in Delhi carrying soil from Panchayats.