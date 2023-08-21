Soil collected from all panchayats for Mitti Kalash Yatra in Kulgam
Kulgam, Aug 20: Under the banner of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and Meri Maati Mera Desh, a Mitti Kalash Yatra will be flagged off from Kulgam in coming days wherein youth from various blocks from Kulgam will carry the Mitti (soil) collected from various panchayats to Delhi to develop a garden (Amrit Vatica) along the Kartavya Path.
Meanwhile the Deputy Commissioner Kulgam Dr.Bilal-Mohi-Ud-Din-Bhat also participated in soil collection for the Miiti Kalash Yatra today at a function in Mini Secretariat.
Speaking on the occasion the Deputy Commissioner said that “Mitti Kalash Yatra” will be organised under the Meri Maati Mera Desh campaign during which selected youth from various blocks from District will assemble at Kartavya Path in Delhi carrying soil from Panchayats.
Present on the occasion were ADC Viqar Ahmed Giri, ACD Mohammad Imran Khan, BDOs and other officers.