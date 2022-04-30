Soil conservation, green cover expansion works reviewed

Sanjeev Verma interacted with representatives of PRIs and VPPCs and assessed issues and concerns of their respective areas.

He was accompanied by Director Social Forestry, Director Soil and Water Conservation Department, Chief Conservator of Forests, Jammu, Joint Director Soil and Water Conservation, Regional Director, Social Forestry Jammu, DFO Samba, DFO Social Forestry Jammu, DSCO Samba and Jammu besides field staff of the department.

Commissioner Secretary attended public outreach programmes organized by Forest Department at Rajpura, Nud and Kaloa panchayats of Samba.