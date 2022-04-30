Soil conservation, green cover expansion works reviewed

Samba, Apr 29: Commissioner Secretary, Forest, Environment and Ecology, Sanjeev Verma, today conducted extensive tour of Samba Forest division and took stock of various greening and soil conservation works being taken up by the Forest department in degraded forest areas of lower Shivaliks.
Sanjeev Verma interacted with representatives of PRIs and VPPCs and assessed issues and concerns of their respective areas.
He was accompanied by Director Social Forestry, Director Soil and Water Conservation Department, Chief Conservator of Forests, Jammu, Joint Director Soil and Water Conservation, Regional Director, Social Forestry Jammu, DFO Samba, DFO Social Forestry Jammu, DSCO Samba and Jammu besides field staff of the department.
Commissioner Secretary attended public outreach programmes organized by Forest Department at Rajpura, Nud and Kaloa panchayats of Samba.
The panchayat members demanded development of Panchayats of Rajpura, Nud and Kaloa besides launch of protection and conservation works on water bodies in these areas.
During the visit, Commissioner Secretary inspected pond at Buchari, Sheelavati Temple Pond (Birpur), Blode Nursery Nud and Gangery Closure of Soil Conservation department. He asked for modernization of Blode Nursery besides enhancing plantation of local indigenous species like Peepal, Bargad, Palash, Shisham, Retha etc.
Commissioner Secretary asked for distribution of seed balls among the Village Panchayats of the area for greening the catchment locations follow through an integrated approach.
Commissioner Secretary directed the Forest, Social Forestry and Soil Conservation Departments to create buffer plantations in the periphery of the existing protected forest areas to take the biotic pressure off.
He appreciated the efforts of the Forest, Social Forestry, Soil and Water Conservation Department for carrying out extensive plantations besides construction and maintenance of Water Harvesting Structures in water-scarce areas. He directed all wings of the department to formulate plans in consultation with PRIs like creation of “Girl Child Memorial Van '' at Panchayat Nud.