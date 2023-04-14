Solar lights distributed in Beerwah

Budgam, Apr 14: Chairperson of the District Development Council (DDC) in Budgam, Nazir Ahmad Khan, has distributed solar lights to residents of the Beerwah segment in Budgam. The distribution program concluded in the first week of April and was aimed at providing affordable and sustainable lighting solutions to the people of the area.
Nazir Ahmad Khan stated that the distribution of solar lights is a part of the district development council’s efforts to promote renewable energy and reduce carbon emissions. The solar lights are equipped with the latest technology and are designed to provide bright and reliable lighting even in remote areas without access to electricity.
The distribution program was well-received by the residents of the Beerwah segment, who expressed their gratitude towards Nazir Ahmad Khan and the district administration for providing them with a sustainable lighting solution.