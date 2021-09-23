Soldier allegedly shoots self dead in north Kashmir's Kupwara

Quoting the officials news agency GNS reported that the soldier Lokinder Singh Thakur, posted with army’s 6RR, a resident of Madhya Pradesh, shot himself with his own service weapon at a post in Keran last night at about 2230 hours.

Although he was immediately shifted in serious condition to nearby army health facility, sources said, the doctors there declared him brought dead on the arrival. It was not immediately known as to why the soldier took the extreme step, the official sources told GNS. His body has been shifted to SDH Kupwara for postmortem and connected medico-legal formalities, they said.

A defence ministry spokesman based in Srinagar, when contacted by GNS about the incident, feigned ignorance about the incident. “I will check the details,” he said.