Soldier allegedly shoots self dead in south Kashmir's Awantipora

Srinagar, Mar 7: An Army soldier allegedly shot himself dead with his service rifle in Awantipora area in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday evening, official sources said.
Quoting the sources, news agency KNO reported that the soldier identified as Mohit, belt number 21012196W shot himself dead at 34 RR D-Coy presently attached with victor force.
Confirming the incident, a police official said that a case under 174 CRPC has been taken up for due investigation.
There was no immediate reason known as to why the army man took the extreme step.