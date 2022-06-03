Soldier, civilian injured in ongoing Anantnag gunfight

Srinagar, June 3: An Army soldier and a civilian have been injured in an ongoing gunfight at Rishipora area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Friday.
Quoting a top police officer, news agency GNS reported that the soldier and the civilian received gunshot injuries during the initial exchange of fire and have been shifted to nearby hospital for treatment.
The exchange of fire was going on when this report was filed.
The encounter broke out this evening after security forces cordoned the area following a tip off about the presence of militants.