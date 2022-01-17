Soldier dies in north Kashmir’s Handwara

Srinagar, Jan 17: A 26-year-old soldier in Yamrad Rajwar area of Handwara in north Kashmir's Kupwara district died after he was hospitalised for vomiting on Monday afternoon, officials said.
Quoting the officials, news agency GNS reported that Lance Naik Sachin was found unconscious at unit location of 21 RR, following vomiting.
He was moved to Military Hospital where he was subsequently declared dead after around 45 minutes, officials said.
The deceased, they said, belonged to Alipur Gurugram in Haryana state.