Soldier found dead with bullet injury in J&K’s Tangdhar

Srinagar, April 16: A soldier was found dead with a bullet injury to his chin in the Tangdhar area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Saturday.
Quoting official sources, news agency GNS reported that Arun Sharma of 209 field regiment army, deployed at Narpost Tangdhar, was found dead with a bullet injury to his chin.
It was not known immediately whether the soldier had died by suicide or in an accidental fire.
“A bullet is missing from his service weapon but investigation is underway if it was fired deliberately or went off accidentally,” an official said.