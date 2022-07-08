'Soldier, infiltrator killed'

The sources in the Army said that the infiltrators were carrying a huge quantity of arms and ammunition. A rifle, four pistols and other arms and ammunition were recovered from the gunfight site and the operation is still underway.

“We believe some of them were successful in returning to the other side,” the Army sources said. “Combing operation in the area is underway.”

They said that the group was tracked with the help of night vision devices and other counter-infiltration gadgets deployed along the LoC and intercepted by the Army as they entered this side at Tangdhar sector.