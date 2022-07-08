'Soldier, infiltrator killed'

Kupwara, July 8: An Army soldier and an infiltrator were killed when a Border Action Team action was foiled by troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Tangdhar sector of Kupwara district.
The incident occurred on Thursday night when an Army patrol confronted a group of infiltrators.
“It was something like a BAT attempt but the troops foiled it well before it was executed,” sources in the Army said.
They said that the group was challenged, resulting in an exchange of heavy fire in which a soldier was killed.
The sources in the Army said that the infiltrators were carrying a huge quantity of arms and ammunition. A rifle, four pistols and other arms and ammunition were recovered from the gunfight site and the operation is still underway.
“We believe some of them were successful in returning to the other side,” the Army sources said. “Combing operation in the area is underway.”
They said that the group was tracked with the help of night vision devices and other counter-infiltration gadgets deployed along the LoC and intercepted by the Army as they entered this side at Tangdhar sector.
There has been a sudden rise in infiltration attempts this year following a dramatic fall in such incidents over the last few years.
In February last year, India and Pakistan agreed to strictly observe all agreements on ceasefire along the LoC and international Border in J&K.
Since then, there has been no major incident of cross-border firing or escalation along the border.