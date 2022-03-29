Soldier injured after his rifle goes off accidentally in Kulgam

Srinagar, Mar 29: A soldier was injured after his service rifle allegedly went off accidentally while cleaning it at a camp in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Tuesday.
Quoting official sources, news agency GNS reported that the incident occurred at the army’s 34RR Camp at Behibag Kulgam this morning.
The injured soldier identified as Vishnu has been shifted to army’s 92 base hospital for treatment.
It was not immediately known if the soldier suffered serious or minor injuries in the incident. More details into the incident are awaited.