Soldier injured as gunfight breaks out in Baramulla

Srinagar, October 26: An Army trooper was reportedly injured after a gunfight broke out in Wanseeran Taripora area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Wednesday.
"Encounter has started at Wanseeran Taripora area of #Baramulla. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow, " a police spokesman said.
In the initial exchange of fire one army trooper received bullet wound in leg and has been shifted to nearby hospital for treatment, news agency GNS reported.
Till this report was being filed, intermittent exchange of firing was going on.