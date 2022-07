Srinagar, July 27: A soldier of 34 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) was injured in exchange of fire between terrorist and security forces in Kulgam on Wednesday. Police said a joint team of Police and Army launched a cordon and search operation in Brayihard Kathpora. As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired upon the forces, triggering off a gunfight. However, after exchange of fire, terrorists fled leaving the soldiers injured.