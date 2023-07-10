Soldier injured in landmine explosion on Poonch LoC

Rajouri, July 10: An Indian army soldier was injured in a landmine explosion that took place on the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch sector on Monday morning.
The injured soldier is presently availing medical treatment in an army medical facility.
Official sources said, “On Monday morning, an explosion took place at a forward location on the Line of Control (LoC) in which an army soldier got injured.”
The injured soldier of the rank of Havildar was shifted from the site of explosion to a nearby medical facility where he was administered medical first aid. He was later referred to an advanced specialized medical facility of the army.
Official sources further said that this explosion reportedly took place due to an anti-personnel land mine.