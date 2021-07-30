Kashmir

Soldier injured while defusing live explosive shell in Bandipora village

OWAIS FAROOQI

Bandipora July 30: An army soldier was injured while defusing a live mortar shell in Chorwan village of Gurez in north Kashmir's Bandipora district on Friday, Greater Kashmir learnt from sources.

Reliable sources in the police told Greater Kashmir that the live shell was found in a nullah in the village.

Soon after, Army's 09 Rajput and local police rushed to the spot to defuse the shell.

While the shell was disposed successfully, one army soldier identified as sepoy Jai Chand of 09 Rajput received minor injuries, sources added.

Chand was later given medical care is said to be stable.

