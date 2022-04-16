Soldier killed in ongoing Kokernag gunfight

Srinagar, April 16: An Army trooper was killed in an ongoing gunfight between militants amd security forces at Watnar Kokernag area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Saturday, reports said.
Quoting a senior police officer, news agency GNS reported that the soldier of 19RR was received serious bullet wound in the initial exchange of fire.
He was immediately shifted to nearby hospital for treatment, however he succumbed to his injuries, the officer added.
A fierce gunfight is underway after police and army on a specific input generated by J&K Police launched a cordon and search operation in the area following a tip off about the presence of militants there.