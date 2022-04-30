Soldier killed, two injured after Army vehicle overturns in Ganderbal

Srinagar, Apr 30: A soldier died when the vehicle he was travelling in turned turtle in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Saturday.
Quoting police sources, news agency KNT reported that an army vehicle part of a convoy turned turtle near Masjid Mode Sumbal Bala Gund area of Kangan. One soldier came beneath under the ill-fated vehicle resulting in his on-spot death.
Confirming the incident, Tehsildar Gund, Javaid Iqbal told KNT that a soldier died and two others sustained critical injuries after a vehicle part of a convoy that was on its way from Srinagar to Sonmarg met with an accident.
He said the injured have been evacuated to the hospital for treatment.