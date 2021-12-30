Soldier killed, two others injured in Anantnag gunfight

Srinagar Dec 30: An army soldier was killed while two others and a cop were injured in the overnight gunfight between militants and security forces in south Kashmir's Anantnag district in which three militants were also killed.
The encounter broke out at Nowgam area of Shahabad Dooru on Wednesday evening with a cop injured in the initial exchange of fire.
On Thursday morning, police claimed to have killed three Jaish militants including a Pakistani national.
A police official told Greater Kashmir that an army soldier was also killed in the gunfight while two more soldiers and a cop has been injured in the exchange of fire and are stable.
In another encounter that broke out shortly at Mirhama area of Kulgam operation, three militants were killed including a a Pakistani national.