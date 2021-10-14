Soldier shoots self dead with service rifle in north Kashmir's Kupwara

Srinagar, Oct 14: A soldier allegedly shot himself dead with his service rifle at a camp in Kupwara district of north Kashmir, official sources said on Thursday.
Quoting the sources, news agency GNS reported that Sepoy Deeraj Kumar of Engineering Unit was posted in a camp at Kralpora when he shot himself. Soon, the sources said, he was shifted to military hospital Drugmulla from where he was referred to Command Hospital Udhampur for further treatment.
Later he succumbed to the injuries, officials said. It was immediately not known why the soldier took the extreme step.