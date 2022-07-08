Soldier, terrorist killed as infiltration bid foiled in Tangdhar Kupwara: Army

Srinagar, July 8: An unidentified terrorist and army soldier were killed during an abortive infiltration bid in Tangdhar sector of north Kashmir's Kupwara district on Friday.
Quoting official sources, news agency GNS reported that besides the slain unidentified terrorist, search for other is on.
An AK-47, 4 pistols, 3 AK-47 Magazines, 3 Pistol Magazines, 5 hand grenades and ammunition recovered from the slain, an official said.
Besides, an Army soldier of 6-JAK Rifle identified as Jasvir Singh also recieved bullet wound during exchange of fire. He was shifted to hospital in critical condition, where he succumbed to his injuries, said an official.