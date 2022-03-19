‘Soldiers and girls were not together’: Police clarify Humhama incident

Srinagar Mar 19: Police on Saturday denied the reports of two soldiers having been caught with two local girls outside the Srinagar airport, saying the army men had merely stopped at a local restaurant for tea.
In a statement, a spokesman of Budgam police said that the two soldiers on way to the airport stopped at a local restaurant near Humhama for tea today morning.
“Two local ladies were already having their food at the spot. Some miscreants tried to create scene there which attracted attention of some of the locals. Police reached the spot and intervened,” he said.
“During preliminary investigation it was found that the jawans and the girls were not together and also not known to each other.
Later the ladies were handed over to their parents,” added the spokesman.
Earlier, some reports had said that the two soldiers were caught by the shopkeepers outside Srinagar airport and were handed over to the police.