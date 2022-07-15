Some people not happy with peace, tourism boom, development in J&K: LG Sinha

“These people make continuous efforts to provoke security forces to commit a mistake that can set base for street protests. However, our forces are alert and working hard to cement the peace and foil all anti-peace plans,” the LG said without naming anyone.

The LG said that J&K is "on the path of huge development and in the years ahead the region will emerge as a model place in the country in terms of development and investment". “Kashmir will also host the G-20 summit which will give a big push to J&K’s investments,” the LG said.