Some Uri roads in pathetic condition

In Gharkote Uri, the department of R&B, constructed a protection wall just six month’s back at Bilal Abad, however, the protection wall collapsed few months after its construction. The locals here believe that had there been accountability in place, the executing agency could been held responsible.

“The administration must fix responsibility on the executing agency. The inferior material used in protection wall construction caused it to crumble suddenly,” said Ashiq Hussain, a local resident.