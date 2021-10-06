Sonamarg bulldozer accident: Search continues for missing helper

Station House Officer Police Station Sonamarg, Younis Bashir told Greater Kashmir that the teams of SDRF, Police along with the family members and relatives of the missing helper Arshid Ahmad Bhat resident of Ganderbal continued searches, however there was no trace of the missing helper so far.



He said they have directions from Superintendent of Police Ganderbal to put all efforts during the search operation. The family members of the missing helper have urged the administration to put in more efforts and men to search for the missing person.



In the Monday's mishap, the driver of the bulldozer Shahid Ahmad was rescued while its helper went missing after the machint plunged into the nallah Sindh near Hung area of Sonamarg on Srinagar-Leh highway in Ganderbal district on Monday.