Sonamarg closed for day picnickers for next two weekends to prevent possible COVID resurgence

Ganderbal, July 14 : The district administration Ganderbal on Wednesday barred day picnickers from visiting tourist destination Sonamarg in the central Kashmir district for next two weekends in a bid to prevent a possible COVID-19 resurgence due to heavy tourist influx at the resort of late.

An order in this regard issued by Additional Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal Farooq Ahmed Baba said that a large number of local tourists are thronging Sonamarg especially on the weekends, which poses danger of resurgence of COVID-19 pandemic in view of possible violation of COVID appropriate behavior.

The ADC Ganderbal while invoking section 144 of the CPC 1973, Disaster Management Act, 2005 and Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 ordered that On 17-18 and 24-25 July, 2021 only those visitors who possess proof of confirmed hotel bookings at Sonamarg shall be allowed to proceed totowards the tourist destination.