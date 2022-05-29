Sonamarg lacks infrastructure for upgradation, beautification, conservation

According to the locals and people associated with the tourism sector here the government has not done anything so far for the beautification of Sonamarg.

They said that Sonamarg has no parks where one can sit and refresh themselves or have a get together. They said that Sonamarg has to offer nothing for the upper class tourists like any Golf course.

Pertinently Sonamarg Development Authority (SDA) was formed in 2003 for the development, beautification and conservation of Sonamarg health resort.

However, it has allegedly failed to upgrade and tap the potential of the area almost. In Sonamarg, there is also no proper accommodation facilities that can be utilised in view of the huge influx of tourists and Amarnath yatris.