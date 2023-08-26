Sonia Gandhi arrives in Srinagar, takes boat ride in Dal Lake

Rahul Gandhi arrived in Srinagar yesterday after spending a week in Ladakh where he undertook a motorcycle journey, took part in a number of political programmes and addressed a public rally in Kargil.

Sources said that Priyanka Wadra is also scheduled join them in Srinagar, and after spending two nights in the city, they are likely to visit the picturesque Gulmarg resort.

No political engagements are scheduled for the family during the visit, the Congress sources have revealed.