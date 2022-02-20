Sophisticated weapons abandoned by US in Afghanistan recovered from militants killed along LoC in J&K: Army Officer

Srinagar Feb 20: Pakistani militants killed along the LoC in recent months have been found in possession of sophisticated weapons abandoned by the American troops in Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover last year and the weapons "could reach Kashmir anytime", a top Army officer has said.
Major General Ajay Chandpuria said that they have recovered arms and ammunition "from terrorists killed near Line of Control (LoC) which were used by the U.S. in Afghanistan", reported news agency ANI.
"Till the time the US troops were in Afghanistan, situation was different, but since they left in August last year, the sophisticated weapons and new generation night vision devices have for sure been transported to the Line of Control, " Maj Gen Chandpuria said.
"There have been 6-8 infiltration attempts along the LoC in the last year that we have foiled, but the arms and ammunition recovered is not generally seen here. It was in Afghanistan when the American troops were deployed there, " he added.