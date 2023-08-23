Sopore drug peddler’s property attached: Police

Sopore, Aug 23: The property of a drug peddler in north Kashmir's Sopore town was attached on Wednesday, Police said.
A senior Police official of Sopore said that the property belonging to Muzaffar Ahmad Bhat alias Tanga of Badshah Masjid BatporaSopore had been attached.
The seized property includes a house on 6 marla land.
Bhat is involved in a number of NDPS cases at Police Station Sopore and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Jammu and is presently lodged at KotBalwal Jail in Jammu, the Police official said.
He said that the entire family of Bhat was involved in drug abuse and had multiple FIRs registered against them.