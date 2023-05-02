Sopore girl's body fished out from Jhelum after five months

Sopore, May 02: The body of a 17-year-old girl who had jumped into the river Jhelum in Sopore town of north Kashmir on December 12 last year, was fished out nearly after five months, officials said in Tuesday.

Quoting an official, news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that the girl had jumped into the river Jhelum at Jamia bridge in Sopore on December 12 last year.

Efforts were made to retrieve her body shortly after the incident, but all in vain as authorities failed to retrieve the body.