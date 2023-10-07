Sopore MC holds Amrit Kalash Yatra

Sopore, Oct 7: The Municipal Council of Sopore organised a grand “Amrit Kalash Yatra” as part of the 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' campaign, celebrating India's 75th year of Independence.
Musarat Kar, the President of the Municipal Council Sopore, led the “Amrit Kalash Yatra” with the participation of councillors, citizens and other stake holders. Amid drum beats and patriotic enthusiasm, the Yatra passed through all 21 wards of the municipal council Sopore.
The Yatra culminated at the council's headquarters.
While speaking on the occasion, Musarat Kar highlighted the significance of campaigns like “Meri Mati-Mera Desh” in setting the stage for enduring peace and prosperity. She further urged ward members, local PRIs, and other stakeholders to take an active role in transforming Sopore into a garbage-free zone.
Pertinently, the Amrit Kalash Yatra will culminate on 30th October.