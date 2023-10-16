Sopore MC to impose penalty on business units operating without NOC, trade licence

Sopore, Oct 16: The Municipal Council Sopore has issued a notification that any business unit operating without a trade license or a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for commercial establishment will face penalties.
The council has noted that a significant number of trade units within its jurisdiction are running their businesses without the required licenses or NOCs.
As per the order of Municipal Council Sopore, all business stakeholders operating within the jurisdiction of the Municipal Council are required to obtain the mandatory trade license or NOC for their commercial establishments. The process for obtaining these licenses or certificates can be completed online through the JANSUGAM portal.
In case any business unit is found to be operating without the necessary trade licence or NOC from the Municipal Council, the council will take strict action. Non-compliant units will be subjected to fines or their operations will be sealed, as specified in the order.
Meanwhile, an official from MC Sopore said that this new regulation is aimed at enforcing compliance with the necessary legal provisions. He said the council plans to effectively enforce these requirements to create a fair and regulated business environment in the area.