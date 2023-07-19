Sopore pilgrim dies due to brain stroke after returning from Hajj

Sopore, July 19: A Hajj pilgrim from Sopore who returned from Hajj on Tuesday has passed away after battling a massive brain stroke.
Reports said that one Haji of the first batch Ghulam Mohammad Gojree, son of Mohammad Ramzan Gojree of Hygam area of Sopore, aged around 70 years old, suffered a brian hemorrhage at home. He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors referred him to Srinagar Hospital for specialized treatment.
Despite the efforts of the medical staff, the pilgrim’s condition deteriorated rapidly, and he succumbed today morning.
Meanwhile, a family member of the deceased also confirmed that he died Wednesday morning at SKIMS medical institute Srinagar.