Sopore residents protest against water scarcity

Sopore: Residents of Mahrajpora and Machipora Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Monday, held a protest demonstration against administration and Jal shakti department Sopore for failing to provide adequate water supply to their respective areas.

Scores of residents including women gathered at Iqbal market outside Jal shakti department office here in Sopore and held a protest Due to this, the traffic movement was also hampered for an hour.