Sopore residents protest against water scarcity

Sopore: Residents of Mahrajpora and Machipora Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Monday, held a protest demonstration against administration and Jal shakti department Sopore for failing to provide adequate water supply to their respective areas.
Scores of residents including women gathered at Iqbal market outside Jal shakti department office here in Sopore and held a protest Due to this, the traffic movement was also hampered for an hour.
The protesting residents said that they have been facing a water shortage for the last five months in their areas. As they have approached the concerned officials many times regarding this problem, But this is unfortunately nothing has been done on the ground levels till this date.
"The PHE department should take the necessary action and should provide proper water supply in their areas, so we can receive proper water supply," said one of the woman protesters.