Sopore residents rue lack of basic amenities

Sopore, July 7: The residents of Hyder Colony Arampora in Sopore town of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday complained about lack of basic facilities in their locality.
The residents said their colony is barely half kilometer away from the main town Sopore but its sans the basic amenities.
“The locality faces acute shortage of drinking water besides our area does not have proper drainage facility as well,” Mushtaq Ahmad Changa, a local resident said.
He said the dilapidated inner link roads in the area cause immense hardships to the residents.
“Our area has been neglected by the government and our pleas go to deaf ears,” Changa said.
He said they brought their issues in notice of higher ups repeatedly but no action was taken till date.
“At times of rains, our colony remains waterlogged due to the poor drainage facility. At times our houses get inundated as well,” said Farooq Ahmad Teli, a resident.
The residents appealed to the J&K Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha and district administration Baramulla to resolve their grievances as early as possible.
When contacted, the concerned municipal councillor Irfan Ali acknowledged the lack of basic facilities in the area. “The locality falls under municipal ward 14. I will take up the genuine demands of the residents with the concerned higher ups,” he said.