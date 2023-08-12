Sopore residents rue lack of basic amenities

Sopore, Aug 12: Inhabitants of the Ningli area of Sopore town in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district Saturday held a protest over the lack of basic facilities in their locality.
Scores of residents, mostly women, gathered in their locality Ningli and blocked the Sopore—Hajin road for hours. However, traffic was later restored after police intervention.
The protesters said that there is a tremendous shortage of drinking water and power crises.
“The area lacks regular power and tape water supply for the last three months and residents face hardships especially in this hot summer season. We have approached the concerned departments so many times about our suffering but nobody seems to be taking our issues seriously,” one of the protesters said.
He said that "We were forced to drink contaminated water from a nearby river which is not good for our health. Power shortage has also worsened despite the installation of smart meters."
The protesters alleged that they have been victimized and befooled by so-called leaders who only visited them during elections.
Meanwhile, the residents urged the LG administration and the concerned authorities to look into their genuine demands.