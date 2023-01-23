Sopore residents seek higher capacity electric transformer

Reports said that scores of residents of Mahrajpora Sopore including women assembled outside PDD office here in Sopore and staged a protest demonstration against PDD that affected the traffic movement for an hour. Protesters while shouting slogans said that the existing 250 KVA transformer in their locality often develops a technical snag due to which inhabitants are suffering.

They said that for the last four years they have been taking up the issue with the concerned officials, but to no avail.