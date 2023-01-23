Sopore residents seek higher capacity electric transformer

Sopore, Jan 23: The residents of Mahrajpora area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Monday staged a protest demanding upgradation of transformer that had been installed in the area years ago.
Reports said that scores of residents of Mahrajpora Sopore including women assembled outside PDD office here in Sopore and staged a protest demonstration against PDD that affected the traffic movement for an hour. Protesters while shouting slogans said that the existing 250 KVA transformer in their locality often develops a technical snag due to which inhabitants are suffering.
They said that for the last four years they have been taking up the issue with the concerned officials, but to no avail.
Manzoor Ahmad Lisoo, a local resident said that due to the heavy load on the existing transformer, it develops technical snags frequently.
He said that during the last three months the transformer got damaged many times and the locals especially the students had to face a tough time. He added that there are around 450 households that are getting supply from the existing transformer but due to heavy load during winter months the transformer remains mostly defunct.
The locals sought additional 250 KVA transformer for this huge populated locality or upgradation of the existing transformer from 250 KVA to 500 KVA and demanded that the government must look into the matter at an earliest.
Meanwhile, an official in PDD Sopore said that, "We will look into this matter and resolve the grievances of the residents soon."