Sopore residents stage protest, seek upgradation of electric transformer

Sopore, Oct 27: The residents of Ningli area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday staged a protest demanding upgradation of existing electric transformer that had been installed in the area years ago.
While shouting slogans, protesters blocked the road affecting traffic movement for an hour. The residents said that the existing low range transformer often develops a technical snag due to which inhabitants are suffering.
They said that they have been taking up the issue with the concerned officials, but to no avail.
Manzoor Ahmad Dar, one of the residents said due to the heavy load on the existing transformer, it develops technical snags frequently.
He said that during the last fifteen days the transformer got damaged and the locals, especially the students, had to face a tough time. He added that there are around 250 households that are getting supply from the existing transformer but due to heavy load during winter months the transformer remains mostly defunct.
The locals demanded that the government must look into the matter at an earliest. They also demanded the personal intervention of Chief Engineer PDD and Executive Engineer Sopore in this regard.