Sopore: The 15-kilometere long Sopore-Shahgund road lies in shambles which is giving tough time to the residents of the areas from which this road passes through.

Residents have said that there is a long pending demand for repairing of this road whose bad condition was causing immense sufferings to the commuters especially patients.

“Since decades the administration has miserably failed to repair and to macadamize this dilapidated road. The road presents a pathetic look craving for the attention of the government,” locals said.