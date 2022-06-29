Sopore: The 15-kilometere long Sopore-Shahgund road lies in shambles which is giving tough time to the residents of the areas from which this road passes through.
Residents have said that there is a long pending demand for repairing of this road whose bad condition was causing immense sufferings to the commuters especially patients.
“Since decades the administration has miserably failed to repair and to macadamize this dilapidated road. The road presents a pathetic look craving for the attention of the government,” locals said.
The busy road from Sopore has faced the neglect of the concerned authorities and is giving a tough time to locals of these areas, said a resident Mushtaq Ahmad of Shahgund.
“Authorities are not bothering to repair and widen this damaged road which acts as an important connecting link for Sopore to several areas and thousands of commuters, transporters pass through this road daily. The road is dotted with huge potholes and there seems nobody in the administration who would address this problem,” he added.
He said that the dilapidated condition of this road also causes fatal road accidents. Another resident of Naidkhai, Jameel Ahmad, said that he did not remember now when this road was repaired by the administration last time. He added that they have visited the concerned department for the repairing of this 15 kilometers road.
“The road is in a bad condition. Big pot holes filled with water dot the road, making the movement of people very difficult," an elderly man Abdul Jabbar of Shahgund said.
He said the road connects the inhabitants of Hajin, Shahgund, Sumbal, Naidkhai, Gund Jahangir, Haritar to Sopore fruit Mandi but its dilapidated condition has always given tough time to people especially the orchardists and farmers.
The residents have urged the Lieutenant Governor led administration to look into the matter and address the woes of people living in these areas and their adjoining localities.