Sopore transporters protest against admin move to allow 'illegal' sumos into bus stand

Sopore, Nov 16: Various transporters including registered Sumo owners' unions in Sopore town of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday went on an indefinite strike against administration’s move of accommodating 'illegal' sumos in general bus stand.
The transporters demand immediate rollback of the decision, stating the move will affect their business.
Quoting locals, news agency Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that the transporters assembled at general bus stand, to hold protest against the administration’s move.
Chairman of graduate mini bus owners association, Sajad Ahmed said said that it was unanimously decided in the meeting that all the transport vehicles will remain off the roads from today till their demands are not met.
The transporters demanded that the order be revoked immediately in the interest of transporters and public at large.
On Monday, a formal order was issued by administration after a review meeting to accommodate “illegal” sumos in general bus stand, Sopore to streamline traffic in the town.
Meanwhile, additional deputy commissioner,Sopore, Parveez Sajad told the news agency that they would go ahead with the decision. "The order won't be revoked," he said.