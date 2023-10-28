Sopore’s missing  SPO traced in Srinagar

Sopore, Oct 28: An SPO, who had gone missing from his home in the Duroo area of north Kashmir’s Soporetownship, was traced in Srinagar and has been brought back to his hometown, an official said Saturday.
An official said that Tahir Ahmad Dar, son of Muhammad Akbar of DurooSopore had gone missing from his home on Wednesday.
He said that the SPO was traced in Srinagar on Friday evening and was brought back to his hometown.
“He will be handed over to his family after legal formalities,” the official said.